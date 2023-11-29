Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 440 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Block were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Block during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tobam raised its stake in Block by 885.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Block by 1,571.4% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Block by 222.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Block by 119.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock opened at $63.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.77 and a beta of 2.34. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average of $58.16.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roelof Botha acquired 495,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.88 per share, with a total value of $25,213,024.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 495,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,024.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $36,861.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,699.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roelof Botha purchased 495,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.88 per share, with a total value of $25,213,024.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 495,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,024.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and have sold 28,777 shares valued at $1,487,371. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Block in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.07.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

