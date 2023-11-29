Visionary Wealth Advisors Reduces Position in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of BRT Apartments worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 566.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT Apartments Price Performance

BRT Apartments stock opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $333.31 million, a PE ratio of 256.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $22.35.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,428.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRT Apartments

About BRT Apartments

(Free Report)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of September 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.