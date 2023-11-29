Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 4,307 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,706,892,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 60,182.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,739,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,190,000 after purchasing an additional 193,418,094 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,053,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,460,000 after purchasing an additional 179,593 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,919,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,319 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,205,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,043,000 after purchasing an additional 216,225 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average is $40.01. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.