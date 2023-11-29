Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REET. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REET stock opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average of $22.28. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $25.72.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

