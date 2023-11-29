Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 819 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 819 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,116,000 after purchasing an additional 482,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after purchasing an additional 715,850 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.58, for a total value of $479,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,769 shares in the company, valued at $15,756,937.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 426,169 shares of company stock valued at $109,406,290. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.58.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $277.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.73 and its 200-day moving average is $237.81. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $278.69.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

