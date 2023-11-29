Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,841,000 after purchasing an additional 135,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.40.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $200.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.06. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

