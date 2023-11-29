Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 853,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 1,396.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WOOF. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $12.57.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

