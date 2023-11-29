MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in MSCI were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 657.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $523.84 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $450.00 and a one year high of $572.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $507.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the subject of several research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $563.86.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

