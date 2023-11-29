Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.36.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE SO opened at $70.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.14. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,905. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.