Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 1,819 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Biohaven worth $10,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Biohaven by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Biohaven by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Biohaven by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.
Biohaven Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE:BHVN opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. Biohaven Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $32.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.80.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Biohaven from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.
Biohaven Company Profile
Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.
