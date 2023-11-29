Huntington National Bank Purchases 2,574 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 257,400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBWM. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 4.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 121.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 105.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 55.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 56.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.02. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $37.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $58.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 29.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

