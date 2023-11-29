Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Teradata were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Teradata by 46.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Teradata by 21.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Teradata by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Teradata by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $433,249.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,375.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $199,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $433,249.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,375.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,176 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of TDC stock opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Teradata had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

