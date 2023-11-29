H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.30

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.30 and last traded at $46.98, with a volume of 205684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.16.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.35.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.06 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 244.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

In other H&R Block news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,208,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,915,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,208,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,028.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,837,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,366 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,588,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,739,000 after purchasing an additional 151,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,622,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,508 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,844,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,539,000 after purchasing an additional 118,329 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

