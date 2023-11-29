Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $6.64

Shares of Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.64, but opened at $6.50. Lavoro shares last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 2,052 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lavoro in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Lavoro Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lavoro Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lavoro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the first quarter worth $17,325,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the first quarter worth $86,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the first quarter worth $2,550,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the first quarter worth $941,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the first quarter worth $11,201,000. 2.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

See Also

