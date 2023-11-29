Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $161.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.98 and a beta of 0.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.10 and a 12-month high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $2.76. The business had revenue of $750.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

