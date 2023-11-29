Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,299 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,428 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.29% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 128,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 26,760 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $831.56 million, a P/E ratio of 170.00 and a beta of 0.91. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.85.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

