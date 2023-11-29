Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.81 and last traded at $8.84. Approximately 4,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 18,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.
Separately, HSBC upgraded Engie Brasil Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.
Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 68 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; 49 wind-powered plants; 3 biomass; 2 photovoltaic solar power plant; 1 conventional thermoelectric plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.
