O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,340,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $988,145,000 after buying an additional 918,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 567.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $677,860,000 after acquiring an additional 644,578 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 128.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $603,465,000 after purchasing an additional 459,787 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,973,326,000 after purchasing an additional 335,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $180,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,044.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $997.54.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.68, for a total value of $2,618,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.68, for a total transaction of $2,618,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 3,650 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $971.15, for a total transaction of $3,544,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,955,975.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,791 shares of company stock valued at $98,841,819. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $955.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $883.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $866.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $599.42 and a 1 year high of $1,013.08.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $35.00 per share. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

