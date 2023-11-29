O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,345 Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Tecnoglass worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tecnoglass Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of TGLS opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.83. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.54 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.25 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 46.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.49%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

