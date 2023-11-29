bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Stock Price Down 8.6%

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) traded down 8.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.95. 695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

bpost NV/SA Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89.

bpost NV/SA Company Profile

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to individuals, businesses, and public institutions in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Belgium, E-Logistics Eurasia, E-Logistics North America, and Corporate segments. The company offers collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, periodicals, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

