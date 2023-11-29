Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 245.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,550 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $13,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Snowflake by 111.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 1,361.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Snowflake by 96.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $171.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.68. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $193.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 0.77.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Snowflake from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.52.

In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,135.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $2,284,549.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,791,630.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $115,391.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,135.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,438 shares of company stock worth $14,858,680 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

