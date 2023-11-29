Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) Shares Down 1.9%

Leaf Mobile Inc. (TSE:LEAF – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.56 and last traded at C$2.59. Approximately 15,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 53,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.64.
Leaf Mobile Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$198.42 million and a PE ratio of 58.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.59.
About Leaf Mobile
Leaf Mobile Inc develops and publishes free-to-play mobile games in the United States, Canada, and the European regions. It offers a portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Leaf Mobile
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Workday works out a new high; higher highs are still to come
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MercadoLibre up 28% as Latin American ecommerce poised for growth
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- These are the top sectors for blue chip growth in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Leaf Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leaf Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.