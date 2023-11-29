One Media iP Group (LON:OMIP) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Free Report) were down 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). Approximately 60,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 76,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).

One Media iP Group Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.06, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.59. The company has a market capitalization of £11.57 million, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.48.

One Media iP Group Company Profile

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

