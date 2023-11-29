Paramount Resources TEC (TSE:TET) Shares Down 1.3%

Paramount Resources TEC Ltd (TSE:TET – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.08 and last traded at C$6.20. Approximately 484,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 189,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.28.
Paramount Resources TEC Trading Down 1.3 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.20.
About Paramount Resources TEC
Paramount Resources TEC Ltd, formerly Trilogy Energy Corp, is a Canada-based petroleum and natural gas-focused energy company. The Company acquires, develops, produces and sells natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. The Company’s oil and gas properties are located in the Kaybob area and Grande Prairie area of Alberta.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Paramount Resources TEC
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Workday works out a new high; higher highs are still to come
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MercadoLibre up 28% as Latin American ecommerce poised for growth
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- These are the top sectors for blue chip growth in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources TEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources TEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.