PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Free Report) traded up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00). 3,876,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 12,370,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.26 ($0.00).

PowerHouse Energy Group Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.51. The stock has a market cap of £11.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 14.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About PowerHouse Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc designs non-recyclable waste regeneration facilities to produce electricity, heat, and gases comprising hydrogen and methane in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Distributed Modular Generation for the advanced thermal treatment of waste streams and converting them to a synthesis gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PowerHouse Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerHouse Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.