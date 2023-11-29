Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Free Report) were up 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.24. Approximately 2,252 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Intellinetics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 million, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intellinetics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.43% of Intellinetics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

