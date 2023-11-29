Bisichi (LON:BISI) Shares Down 4.5%

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 100.10 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.33). 283 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.39).

Bisichi Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.95 million and a P/E ratio of 193.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 111.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 143.64.

About Bisichi

Bisichi PLC engages in the coal mining and processing activities in South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery, a coal mining and washing operation located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It is also involved in the retail property investment and residential property development activities in the United Kingdom, as well as share dealing business.

Featured Stories

