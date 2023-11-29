Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Shares Up 0.7%

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.54. 1,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Acerinox Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, process, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Stainless steel, and High-performance Alloys segments. The company offers flat products, including hot and cold rolled coils and sheets, strips, flat bars, and discs, as well as engraved coil, slabs, billets, and plates.

