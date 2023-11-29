CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Short Interest Update

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

CNB Financial Price Performance

CNB Financial stock opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $27.97.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.