Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Shares Down 4.1%

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.07 and last traded at $12.07. Approximately 3 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

Shanghai Industrial Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58.

Shanghai Industrial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.5152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

About Shanghai Industrial

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water-related businesses. It also engages in the property development and investment activities, as well as operates hotel.

