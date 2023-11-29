Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 20,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 104,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 173.87 and a current ratio of 23.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.18.

Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vulcan Minerals had a negative net margin of 161.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%.

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a precious and base metals exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester/Springdale project located in north-central Newfoundland; and Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland, as well as mineral licenses covering a portion of the Bay St.

