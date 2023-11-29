Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Trading Down 2.5%

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.38 and last traded at $24.38. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Yamaha Motor Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.49.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 16.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

