Equity Financial (TSE:EQI) Trading 0.6% Higher

Equity Financial Holdings Inc. (TSE:EQI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.28 and last traded at C$10.28. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.22.

Equity Financial Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.28.

About Equity Financial

Equity Financial Holdings Inc, a financial services company, through its subsidiary, Equity Financial Trust Company, provides alternative residential mortgage loans to non-prime and near-prime customers in Canada. It offers residential mortgage loans on single family homes through a network of independent mortgage brokers in Ontario.

