Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,900 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the October 31st total of 550,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 135,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Casa Systems Price Performance
Shares of CASA stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $3.97.
Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $62.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.00 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 42.90% and a negative return on equity of 408.36%. Research analysts expect that Casa Systems will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Casa Systems
Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Casa Systems
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Workday works out a new high; higher highs are still to come
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- MercadoLibre up 28% as Latin American ecommerce poised for growth
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- These are the top sectors for blue chip growth in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.