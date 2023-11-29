Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,900 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the October 31st total of 550,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 135,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Casa Systems Price Performance

Shares of CASA stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $3.97.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $62.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.00 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 42.90% and a negative return on equity of 408.36%. Research analysts expect that Casa Systems will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Casa Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 220.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15,211 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the first quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Casa Systems by 63,339.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25,969 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 52.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

