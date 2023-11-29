Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of AZEK worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in AZEK by 726.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in AZEK by 1,441.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in AZEK by 5,176.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in AZEK during the second quarter worth about $173,000.

AZEK stock opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.41.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $370,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,824 shares in the company, valued at $34,952,215.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $999,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $370,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,952,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $1,794,550 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZEK. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on AZEK from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on AZEK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AZEK from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AZEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.28.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

