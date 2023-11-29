AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Cut to $40.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at B. Riley from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on AZEK from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AZEK from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AZEK has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.18, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.21.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AZEK will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $370,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,952,215.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $370,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,952,215.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $999,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,550 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AZEK during the third quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in AZEK by 5,176.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

