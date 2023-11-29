Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a growth of 94.3% from the October 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 13.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTTX. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Better Therapeutics by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 64,615 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Better Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 80,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BTTX shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Better Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Better Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Better Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTTX opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58. Better Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.22.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform to treat type 2 diabetes. It also develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

