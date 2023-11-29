byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO) Short Interest Up 93.8% in November

byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 93.8% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

byNordic Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

BYNO stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. byNordic Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63.

Get byNordic Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On byNordic Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About byNordic Acquisition

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. byNordic Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for byNordic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for byNordic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.