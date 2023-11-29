Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Hormel Foods updated its FY24 guidance to $1.51-1.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.28. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $49.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 68.32%.

In other news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly acquired 1,454 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at $54,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,640,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HRL. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

