Short Interest in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Rises By 93.9%

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 93.9% from the October 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CALT opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $535.62 million, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.48. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $25.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average is $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.36). Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 38.31% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The firm had revenue of $27.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CALT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Institutional Trading of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares during the period. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.