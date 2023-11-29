Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the October 31st total of 169,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BSMU opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.0526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

