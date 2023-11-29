Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the October 31st total of 169,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ BSMU opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $22.82.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.0526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
