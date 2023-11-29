Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the October 31st total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.68. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $21.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 106.4% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,204.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $229,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

