Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the October 31st total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.68. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $21.74.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
