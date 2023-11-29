Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2023

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMVGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the October 31st total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.68. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $21.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 106.4% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,204.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $229,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.