NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.05.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $78.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. NetApp has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $80.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $343,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,409,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $343,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,636 shares in the company, valued at $20,409,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,234,670.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,217,468 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in NetApp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in NetApp by 41.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter valued at $465,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

