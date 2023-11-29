Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SKX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

SKX opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair bought 4,900 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $244,657.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,922. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.2% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 9.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

