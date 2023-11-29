Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Decreases By 56.9%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decline of 56.9% from the October 31st total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 27,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1264 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.