Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Down 89.8% in November

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 89.8% from the October 31st total of 122,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $98,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMP opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0446 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

