Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 24,062 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 797,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Aptiv worth $81,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 210.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Stock Up 0.2 %

Aptiv stock opened at $81.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

