Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Holdings Increased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,517 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $81,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $1,972,981.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 184,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,354,239.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $1,972,981.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 184,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,354,239.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $5,022,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,677,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,050 shares of company stock worth $14,417,991 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $543.44 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $336.63 and a 1 year high of $595.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $477.19 and a 200-day moving average of $498.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.12 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

