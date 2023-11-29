Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Lessened by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 367,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,605 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $80,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $215.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.33 and its 200-day moving average is $213.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.