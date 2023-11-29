Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 23,938 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,938 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $78,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Ossiam grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $345.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.54 and its 200 day moving average is $184.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $725.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $300.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $131.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

